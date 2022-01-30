ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Metro Wrestling Championships were a success, as they wrapped up on Saturday at West Mesa High School. This year was also special because girls were able to compete for a Metro Title for the first time ever.

“I can tell you right now that the excitement from the girls having the opportunity to be like the boys and compete at metro was just a fire that ignited on Monday, because it was a short notice announcement, and they were able to compete and came out here excited,” said Volcano Vista Wrestling Coach, Ahren Griego.

Volcano Vista won the Metro Team Title on Saturday with 160 points. To view standings visit https://www.trackwrestling.com/Login.jsp.

The boy’s side of this tournament was exciting as well, as Saturday housed some great matches. The match of the day had to be between Jayden Luttrell (La Cueva) and Joel Villela (Abq. High). Luttrell came in as the heavy favorite, holding a 26-0 record, but Villela would get upset and win this match by a pin on Saturday afternoon.

“He has beaten me in all the finals and I just felt like when I was losing like I can’t give up… when I got him it felt so good. Beating this man who hasn’t lost in like three years. I am just proud of myself and my accomplishments. I am putting Bulldog City on the map, our wrestling hasn’t been the best, and today I just showed my team that anyone can win,” said Joel Villela.

Overall La Cueva won the team title this year with 210.5 points. To see a full look at the boy’s standings visit https://www.trackwrestling.com/Login.jsp.