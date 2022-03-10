ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number two and three girls teams in the state met up on Thursday for a chance to advance to the finals of the state tournament. Hobbs and La Cueva matched up pretty evenly in a game that went down to the wire.

The Bears led for a majority of the first half, taking an 18-15 lead into the break. The second half however was a different story as the Eagles came out firing outscored the Bears 16-5 in the third quarter. The scoring surge by Hobbs came by way of the three-point shot, in which the team was 10-23 in the second half (43 percent).

Going down the stretch La Cueva regained the lead and the score was back and forth going down to the final whistle. The Bears were down two with six seconds remaining and had a shot to tie the game, however, Hobbs’ Aniya Joseph blocked the shot giving the Eagles a 41-39 victory.

Top performers from the game include Joseph who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and teammates Arilyn Hall with ten points and Kyndle Cunningham with 11 rebounds. Carolina Romero led La Cueva with 14 points.

Hobbs advances to the championship game and will play the winner of Volcano Vista and Farmington.