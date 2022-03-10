ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a girls 4A semi final matchup, top ranked Kirtland Central battled number four Portales. It was a low scoring game in the first half, but one that provided tons of excitement down to the end.

The Rams of Portales hung around with top ranked Broncos for much of the game. Portales led by one after the first quarter and was only down one at halftime. In the second half, the Broncos lead grew to ten, but the Rams clawed back to make it a one possession game down the stretch. Kylyie Paden (24), Taris Rippee (11) and Teagan Faust (8) combined for all 43 of Portales’ points, but it wasn’t enough as Kirtland Central won 48-43.

For the Broncos, is was a group effort. No specific player stood out, but rather Kirtland Central took what the defense gave them and found the open shot. Despite the game being close, the Broncos were in control for a majority of it, leading for 25:26. In total, seven players scored led by Aisha Ramone with 11.

Up next for the Broncos is the state finals on Friday. Kirtland Central will play the winner of Gallup and Bernalillo.