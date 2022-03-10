ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi-final round of the girl’s state basketball tournament began on Thursday. The first game of the day featured a class 3A matchup between top-ranked Robertson and number five Crownpoint.

Many Crownpoint fans were loud and proud in the Pit as they supported the Eagle’s run into the state tournament. As the game went on, however, the cheers became softer as Robertson’s early lead continued to grow.

Despite the Crownpoint’s best efforts, the number one seed proved to be too much to handle. The Lady Cardinals led all but one minute and 22 of the game, in route to a 51-37 victory.

Multiple players finished in double figures, but possibly the best player on the floor was Robertson’s Jayden Jenkins. Number 34 was a menace from start to finish, as she had a double-double and a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. Other notable players include Robertson’s Alexis Pacheco with 14 points and Crownpoint’s Kaleigh Shorty and Erin Etsitty with 15 and 12 respectively.

Robertson advances to the finals on Friday at 4 p.m. and will play the winner of Tohatchi and Santa Fe Indian.