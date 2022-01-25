Get to know West Mesa’s new football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Mesa High School has a new football coach. Former Lobo running back and Duke City Gladiators assistant coach, Landrick Brody is the new lead man for the Mustangs.

Brody is joining a Mustangs team that went 3-6 in 2021 but he’s optimistic that there are already pieces in place to make the program a winner. “The good thing about it man is I have something to build off of,” said Brody. “You know, that program already seem to be on the uptick. If you look at it on paper there are athletes in that building. So, I’m just looking forward to coming in and kind of setting our culture.”

Brody has spent the last few years coaching arena football in the CIF and IFL leagues. He was a member of the Lobos from 2000-2004 during the Rocky Long coaching era.

The Mustangs have not won a football state championship in the school’s history. West Mesa finished second in 1971 during a 9-2 campaign under coach Jimmy Juarez.