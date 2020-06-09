Gabe Legendre named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade Company announced on Monday that Gabe Legendre of Cleveland High School is this year’s Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year. This is the 2nd time that Legendre has won this prestigious honor, as he was named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year last season.

The senior forward recorded 30 goals and 13 assists this past season, leading the Storm (16-6) to the Class 5A state semifinals. Legendre signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Fort Lewis College in Colorado.