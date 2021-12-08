From homeschool to DI hopeful — Get to know New Mexico’s rising basketball star

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you happen to attend a Volcano Vista boy’s basketball game this year, it will be hard to miss number 33 in the silver and black. Sean Alter, a junior, towers over opponents at six foot eight inches and wears a pretty impressive mohawk. The forward/center has drawn even more attention beyond the crowd, as he has already gotten noticed by college scouts in only his second season of high school basketball.

Alter isn’t new to New Mexico. He previously played for the Albuquerque homeschool team before joining Volcano Vista in 2020. He has also been working with the Albuquerque Basketball Club led by former Lobo coach, Brandon Mason.

Now, in his second season with the Hawks, the junior is full of raw talent and is working to bring it all together on the court. “I wasn’t the best last year,” says Alter. “I definitely improved over the summer… I’m still trying to improve. I mean, no one is a perfect player. I’d like to improve every day. Get better, jump higher, get more rebounds and help out my team.”

Alter’s work over the summer got the attention of a few college programs in the state. He received two offers in June — one from Western New Mexico, and another from Eastern New Mexico after attending the elite camp. Alter later received an offer from New Mexico Highlands in October. The recruiting process has been “cool”, as Alter described it, but he is hopeful that as he continues to raise the level of his game, some division one offers will start to roll in.

In only four games so far this season, the junior has already recorded some pretty impressive numbers on the stat sheet — most notably a 23 point, 7 rebound performance against Albuquerque high. He is part of the reason that the Hawks remain undefeated but still feels that he still has a lot to show. “I’m trying to prove to the New Mexico community that I have what it takes to go division one. I’m trying to help out my team, help out my school and try to go to the top.”