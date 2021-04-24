Friday Night high school hoops: two unbeaten teams handed first losses

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District games are heating up in the state of New Mexico, and that was shown in the metro on Friday night. Two unbeaten teams were handed their first loss on Friday, as Cleveland lost to Atrisco 59-57 and La Cueva lost to Sandia 63-59.

Story continues below

A full look at high school scores from around the state is available online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES