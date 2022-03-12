ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The girls’ Class 1A championship was held Saturday morning at the Pit. Second-ranked Fort Sumner/House dominated four seed, Melrose, in route to a 56-30 victory.

It was a difficult trip to Albuquerque for the Vixens. The team bus broke down and a player’s bag was stolen. Coach Ben Segura said he was just happy that the team made it to the Pit on Saturday morning.

Once the game started, the Vixens’ problems seemed to disappear as the offensive firepower was on full display. The team connected on five of seven (71.4%) from three-point range in the first half alone while Avery Cavett hit 3-3 from distance. The two-seed took an 18-point lead into halftime, which was the largest lead of the game.

In the second half, the Vixens were able to put on cruise control as the Buffaloes tried to play catch up. Melrose starter to foul early and Fort Sumner/House attempted 19 free throws in the second half.

Cavett led all scorers with 14 points while Melrose’s Isabelle Sena and Graci Odom were the only other players to finish the game in double figures. The Vixens’ Megan Oberg recorded an impressive seven steals.

With the win, Fort Sumner captured its eighth championship and second since combining with House.