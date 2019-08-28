Fishbein, former UNM men’s soccer coach, joins daughter at AHS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremy Fishbein has found a new place to coach the game he loves. The former UNM men’s soccer coach is now a top assistant at Albuquerque high school. It’s the same place where his daughter plays.

“He has a phenomenal way of coaching with these girls, and I know that it’s new on him,” said ninth-year Head Coach Natasha Lee.

Fishbein is trying to go with the flow of the change.

“I’ve just been in my own world for the last 27 years,” said Fishbein. “Coaching and getting caught up in things, and this has just been a breath of fresh air.”

Fishbein lost his very successful UNM men’s soccer program when the school’s athletic department was forced to make budget cuts. This is the first season the program has gone dark.

“What else can I say? It’s hard. It’s hard being here and not wearing my Lobo hat, representing the school,” said Fishbein. “It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

There is a silver lining for Fishbein despite the change. He now gets to spend more family time with his daughter, Gabriela.

“I love it,” said Gabriela. “I like having him out here. It’s just great, him like getting another perspective on the team, another coach out here.”

Fishbein appreciates the extra time with his daughter.

“You can never make up for the missed time, and I’m not saying I was an awful dad, but hey, I’m going to be really good now,” said Fishbein. “I’m going to be better.”

Albuquerque High is 1-0 and will play their second game of the Metro Championship girls soccer tournament on Wednesday, against La Cueva.