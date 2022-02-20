ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Scorpions made it back to back Class 5A Championships Saturday night. The Scorpions finished on top of the standings with 163 points.

La Cueva finished in second place with 154 points. Los Lunas, Cleveland, and Volcano Vista rounded out the top five.

Wins, by Ivan Smith in the 170-pound division and Kioni Benally in the 285-pound division, helped the Scorpions lock up the title. While the Cleveland Storm didn’t win the title, they may have scored one of the big upsets of the tournament when 8th grader Roman Luttrell got the decision over Marcus Najera of Carlsbad.

In the 132-pound division, Joshua Robison ended his season with a state championship victory over Joseph Garcia of La Cueva. Robison finished with a 30-0 record this season. “It was great,” said Robison. “Last year, I went undefeated as well, and it’s just like, I just get humbled. I don’t want to lose ever again. So, that’s the journey for me. As long as I just take everybody out, be myself, that’s the journey for me.” \

The girls’ team title went to Miyamura who finished with 80 points. Aztec finished second with 64 points. Aztec’s Makayla Munoz contributed heavily to the Tigers cause as she became a state champion in the 126-pound division. Munoz defeated Heaven Handy 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the first period to finish the season with the title and a 31-1 record.