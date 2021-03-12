Fans back, excited to watch high school sports games

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Friday night lights are on with fans in the stands. Friday night’s football games between Grants and St. Pius at Bernalillo High School marks one of the first high school games with spectators. It’s been a long time since fans were in the stands to watch their favorite student-athletes compete but now, fans are allowed to watch, and even with COVID-19 rules in place, they’re excited.

It’s was an exciting night as the students, friends, and families took to the stands to watch their favorite football players take to the field. After months of no sports, the games are back and the state announced last week fans would be too.

“It feels different because it’s been a year since we’ve been able to cheer for the home team,” said parent Julie Romero Benavidez.

No cheerleaders were on the track Friday night and fans are only allowed at 25% capacity since Bernalillo County is at the yellow level of risk. The limited space had parents making sure they secured a spot. “We reserved our tickets in advance with our team mom and we are just so excited to be here and be able to cheer him on. And he is excited,” said Jennifer Jaramillo, a parent.

The social distancing in the stands and on the sidelines, per the New Mexico Activities Association, was seen Friday night. All players, coaches, and spectators must wear masks when at a sporting event. Once counties reach the green level, fans can be at 50% capacity for outdoor sporting events and that goes up to 75% capacity in turquoise level counties.