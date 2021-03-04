Fans allowed to attend sporting events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans will be allowed to attend high school sporting events as the Public Education Department made the announcement Thursday evening. There are limitations depending on the color codes that dictate how a county is doing in regard to COVID-19.

Fans will not be permitted if a county is still in the Red Level. “I’m very stoked to hear that not only my family members can go to the game, but others and especially seniors are going to watch them play,” said Cibola sophomore quarterback Aden Chavez.

“To have a student section there with all your friends, they’re the ones that bring the energy. They’re the ones that get us hyped up,” said Cibola senior Steven Barela.

“Being able to have their parents in the stands, that’s a big deal,” said Goddard Head Football Coach Chris White. “Because there are memories, you can’t replace those.” Football season for some schools starts on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6.