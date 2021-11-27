Famous YouTuber “Deestroying” attends Class 6A State Championship Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 7,000 fans were in attendance at this year’s NMAA State Championship football game between the Cleveland Storm and Rio Rancho Rams. Fans were going wild watching this game, but fans were also fired up when they saw famous YouTuber Deestroying in attendance.

“So, right now I am passionate about the game of football and I have always been, I played college football and now I’m using my platform of, across all platforms probably 8 million followers, 4 million on YouTube. We are shooting a YouTube video right now just to give these kids exposure bro, checking out that New Mexico Football to see what they do,” said Deestroying.

Over 8 million followers watch Deestroying’s content and the YouTuber says that a lot of his followers from New Mexico got him to attend this game on Saturday in Rio Rancho. “I am not going to lie, they were blowing up my DM’s. A lot of kids were in my Instagram DM’s saying, come to New Mexico, come out, watch the game. So, we are seeing what it is all about man,” said Deestroying.

To see Deestroying’s content, here is a link to his YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/deestroying