ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s leading basketball scorer has reached a new high school career high. Eldorado High School’s Bella Hines recorded a whopping 51 points during the Eagles’ 79-75 win over West Mesa High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“I just felt like everything that left my hand was good so I was confident going into the game,” said Hines. “Just when my teammates started to get me going, our defense was really helping me offensively because our transition is like the biggest part of our offense. When I get going in transition, it makes my game takeoff.”

Hines previously scored 67 points during a club game over the summer. New Mexico’s single-game high school scoring record is currently held by Jordyn Lewis with 64 points for Ramah in 2015.