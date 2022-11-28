ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit.

“You know, I put a lot of thought into this. You know, I really believe in the coaching staff, I really believe in Coach Heiar and all of the assistant coaches. Coach Brandon Mason has been guiding me through all of this and all my family has put a lot of thought into this and I plan on Redshirting next year and graduating early. I am just really excited to get down there and go to work”, said Dylan Chavez.

Chavez is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who excelled with the ABC Prep team. Chavez also had a great showing in Las Cruces, in front of the Aggie coaches. “He went to the Elite Camp at New Mexico State, and he got player of the camp and talking to coach GH and that staff, you know they have constantly been texting, calling, and talking to us, and it’s just great that he can stay home and play here for New Mexico and the Aggies,” said Dylan’s dad, Paul Chavez.