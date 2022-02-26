ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District champions were crowned in the metro on Saturday night.

In class 5A district 1, regular-season champion Volcano Vista hosted Atrisco Heritage. It was the fourth meeting of the season between the Hawks and Jaguars, with Volcano 3-0 in the season series after taking the metro championship matchup and sweeping the district games. This game had a similar result, as the Hawks cruised to a 60-34 victory. Volcano Vista is now 25-0 on the season.

Class 5-A district 2 featured Sadia visiting La Cueva. The Matadors fought hard early and kept things within reach for much of the first half, however, the Bears were too much to handle. La Cueva took the district title by way of a 64-50 victory. Cedarius Yates led all scorers with 21 points.

Moving down to class 4-A district 5 as Highland hosed St. Pius X. The Hornets took the first two games of the series with a 15.5 average margin of victory, however, the Sartans battled with the district trophy on the line. Chihuahua, Mexico native, Jose Murillo, turned out to be too much for St. Pius to handle, as the Hornet big man finished with 27 points. Highland won its third-straight district title 66-57.

On the girls’ side, Rio Rancho traveled to undefeated Volcano Vista for the class 5A district 1 crown. The last time these two squads faced, the Hawks beat down on the Rams 65-6. This time the Rio Rancho put up a better fight, but Volcano still won 64-23. The lady Hawks have now won 38 straight games dating back to last year, and have another blue trophy in sight.

In district 2, the Farmington Scorpions made the trip down to Albuquerque to play La Cueva. The two teams split the season series, and the district championship game proved to be another tight game. Farmington got the upset W 70-64.

State tournament brackets will be revealed on Sunday.