ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a New Mexico high school basketball player is upset over the bad behavior of fans of the opposing team. They say water bottles were flying and the team’s bus was vandalized.

The top-scorer in Wednesday night’s basketball game against Espanola Valley high was hit with a water bottle. Del Norte High School basketball player Shane Douma-Sanchez was the one who was struck. The bottle just barely missed Douma-Sanchez while he was being interviewed after the Knights beat the Sundevils by 17 points in the quarter-finals at Espanola.

Shawna Douma, Shane’s aunt, says this incident was only the tip of the iceberg. “This whole situation just got out of hand, bad sportsmanship on Espanola’s side,” Douma said.

Even the announcer made a note of the environment during the game. “The Knights coming into a hostile gymnasium here.”

Douma says after the game was over, the Knights were on their bus getting ready to head home to Albuquerque when the bad behavior got even worse. “Shane had sent us a text saying their bus was getting shot at,” Douma said.

Douma says Espanola fans shot the bus with a paintball gun. “Our fans left being disgusted, appalled, and actually a little bit fearful,” Douma said.

Douma says she’s hopeful the district and the NMAA take action against this kind of behavior in the future. “It really just takes away from the spirit and the fun of the game.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Espanola school district and the NMAA to find out how they’re handling this incident. The NMAA says they’re aware of the situation and are speaking to the schools involved. The district did not respond.