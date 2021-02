ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local sports recruiter is offering free help to student-athletes in the state who are struggling to get scholarships, after almost a year of no school sports. With Albuquerque Public Schools deciding not to go to hybrid, athletes still can't compete, and what many thought would be their last chance to play is gone.

"Obviously, the senior year is vital for exposure and we need the film to send off to colleges if we do want to play at the next level," Connor Baca said, an Eldorado High School senior. Baca and classmate, Omar El Shanawy, say they've been using Twitter to talk to college football coaches around the country and have sent videos of them working out.