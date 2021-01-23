Clovis Wildcats Football hopes to show off their returning talent this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A High School Football season is still up in the air in New Mexico. Teams were allowed to get back into small group workouts this week and Clovis Head Football Coach, Cal Fullerton says that his team is remaining positive.

“So really we hadn’t seen them since right before Christmas break as a group, and man we had over 70 kids in our two sessions today. Kids were excited to be back, even with not [being] sure of what’s going to happen. It was just great to be back around some of those kids”, said Cal Fullerton.

Teams around the state are waiting to hear if there will be a football season this year. The NMAA currently has football starting official practice on Feb. 21, but there has been no word from the governor’s office on if or when high school sports can compete this school year.

The Clovis Wildcats are coming off a great season in 2019, where they made it to the semifinals of the state playoffs, and Coach Fullerton says that his team coming in this year is just as good, if not better. “I think it’s one of the most talented teams that has maybe come through in a really long time, from top to bottom, and that is saying a whole lot. I can’t say enough about their work ethic, the thing they do behind the scenes – just unbelievable talent on the football field for sure,” said Fullerton.