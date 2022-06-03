CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Wildcats have new football coach. Belen head coach Andrew McCraw has resigned from his position with the Eagles and will be the new lead man in Clovis.

Clovis’ previous head coach, Cal Fullerton, resigned from the position in May due to personal reasons.

McCaw has over a decade of coaching experience coming from both the high school and collegiate ranks. Most recently, McCaw spent the 2021 season in his first (and only) season with Belen. He led the Eagles to a 7-4 overall record and a win in the first round of the playoffs.

Prior to Belen, McCaw coached at Eastern New Mexico University from 2017-2021, where he served as the assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He also spent time as an assistant at Lovington and Valencia High School, as well as head coach of Socorro High School in 2016.

Fullerton, a 1997 Clovis High School graduate, began coaching for Clovis Municipal Schools in 2002, and coached the Wildcats for the last five seasons. He led the team to a 24-24 overall record during his tenure.