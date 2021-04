ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school football ended a shortened 2021 season on Saturday across the state of New Mexico. “Bowl Games” capped off a strange season for football, but the players were excited to just get out on the field and that excitement was shown in 2021.

The Cleveland Storm wrapped up their season undefeated after they beat Las Cruces on Saturday 56-7 inside University Stadium. A full look at scores from across the state is available online.