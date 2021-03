ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.ย (KRQE) โ€“ You want to see them running out on the football field with a sea of players coming from as far as the eyes can see. The Highland Hornets are quite the opposite, small in numbers in a community that loves the game.

COVID-19 and other factors took a chunk out of the numbers of players participating in the program. "You know, this summer we had great numbers and then COVID," said Hornets head coach Phil Lovato. "We got shut down. We ended up losing about 29 athletes. A lot of those that we tried to get back, can't find them. Some of them are, you know, I got to work coach. It's a whole other story than people realize."