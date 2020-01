ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 Metro Basketball Champions were crowned on Saturday at Albuquerque High School, and in the boys’ championship, it would be Cleveland edging out Volcano Vista 48-47. The Storm take home this year’s title and improve their record to 16-0.

In the Girls Championship, it would be La Cueva preventing West Mesa from wining their 4th consecutive Metro Title, as they took out the Mustangs 68-58.