Cleveland High’s Luke Wysong is NM Football Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland Storm receiver and defensive back Luke Wysong is the Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year. His last game on a football field was a dominating performance to close out a Class 6A bowl game against Las Cruces.

It was one of many solid performances that Wysong had during his career in a Storm uniform. In a COVID-19 delayed and shortened season, Wysong caught 15 passes for 429 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged over 28 yards per reception. The five-foot-ten senior and future University of New Mexico Lobos football player also rushed for two touchdowns and averaged 23 yards per return on 12 punt returns.

On defense, Wysong finished with eight tackles. “It’s a great award, not that many people got to get this award,” said Wysong. “Two out of the three years it’s gone to some Cleveland kid so, I mean that shows a lot about all the hard work we do and how well our coaches are pushing us on a day-to-day basis.”

Wysong is the fourth student athlete at Cleveland High to be honored.