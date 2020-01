ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The V. Sue Cleveland boys basketball team had a tough test on Thursday in hosting Santa Fe. The Demons came in ranked fifth in the state with Cleveland ranked second.

Santa Fe made things close early, but standout forward J.B. White got into foul trouble and the Storm took advantage. Tre Watson had a huge game for Cleveland as he finished with 23 points.

Cleveland won this game 70-58 and improve to 11-0 on the year.