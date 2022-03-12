ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Escalante and Clayton met up for the girls’ Class 2A state championship Saturday evening. Despite a slow start, the game picked up steam in the fourth quarter, and the team that got the last shot off won.

At the beginning, the Yellowjackets didn’t know how to move the ball on the Lady Lobo defense. Clayton turned the ball over 11 times times and only shot 5-20 (25%) in the first half. While the Escalante offense wasn’t perfect, it was efficient enough to give the team a lead until the middle of the fourth quarter.

Clayton went on a 9-0 scoring run in the final quarter and gained a six-point lead. The final few minutes were filled with fast break points, fouls, and bodies hitting the floor. The Yellow Jackets charged down the court with only a few seconds remaining, and Emersen Beiland hit a bucket to give Clayton a 48-47 lead. Escalante tried to respond as quickly as possible, however, the Lady Lobos were not able to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Akira Herrera came off the bench for the Jackets and ended up leading the team in scoring with 14 points, while also tallying five rebounds and three steals. Beiland also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Escalante’s Brycelyn Martinez’s double-double produced a game-high in points and rebounds with 20 and 12. She also recorded seven steals.

With the win, Clayton finished the season with a 22-5 overall record. It is the 13th state title in school history and their first since 1994.