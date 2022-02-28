CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Most players will never hit a buzzer-beater in their career, but one of the Yellow Jackets from Clayton’s girl’s basketball hit two of them in one game. Emerson Beiland did it twice and it wasn’t just any game. She nailed two buzzer-beaters to help her team win the district championship.

“I wasn’t really expecting it to go in, I just kind of threw it up just to get it off. It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it went in. I don’t think anybody could, I looked over and everybody was going crazy,” said Beiland.

Beiland and the yellow jackets knew they had a lot of the line in last friday’s game against pecos.the team started off tight, but eventually carved out a lead in a first quarter that was capped off by beiland hitting her first buzzer-beater of the night. Then she hit her second buzzer beater to end the first half, again from beyond half-court. Clayton’s basketball coach didn’t expect either of them to go in, however some of his advice did pay off.

“I called her over and said you got one dribble. So she took it and went in. I was looking for a fall. The second one there was three seconds and I said you’ve got three dribbles. I think she took four and she put it in,” said Coach Clyde Sanchez.

“Everyone is calling me ‘Emerson the Buzzer Beater.’ That’s pretty cool,” said Beiland.

Beiland ended up scoring seventeen points and Clayton ended up winning the game 56-41. Beiland hopes to play for the Lobos someday. She is just a sophomore now. The Yellow jackets’ next game is Friday against Dulce at Clayton High School, in the first round of the state tournament.