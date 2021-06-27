Class 5A State Softball and Baseball Champions Crowned on Saturday: Abq. Academy Baseball wins in a thriller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Champions were crowned on Saturday for softball and baseball at UNM. The 4A Baseball title match up was a thriller at Santa Ana Star Field on Saturday night. Albuquerque Academy won with a walk off three-run triple from Devan Johnson. The Chargers came back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the 7th to win 8-7.

“We got a lot of pride in this team, even when we come down and we get behind, obviously we don’t. (Splashed with water) Ah that was just wild,” said Devan Johnson.

La Cueva won the 5A State title in baseball with an 11-2 victory over Hobbs. La Cueva now has 11 state titles in their program’s history. “Yeah, I’ll try to keep it together but, just an amazing job by these guys. All these guys did a heck of a job, they loved each other, they played for each other, and you saw that today,” said La Cueva Baseball Coach Gerard Pineda.

Cleveland Storm Softball won their program’s first state title on Saturday evening, as they beat Carlsbad 3-0 for the 5A State Crown. “We had been waiting to play a good defensive game. We hadn’t put it all together and what a day to put it together for sure,” said Cleveland Softball Coach Angel Castillo.

The 4A State Softball Title went to Artesia once again this year, as the Bulldogs won thier 3rd consecutive state title on Saturday. Artesia beat Gallup 4-0, and starting pitcher RyLee Crandall threw a 1 hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. “We say our prayer before the game and that just gets me in my zone. I feel like I am so blessed by god to have this talent, to be put in this position, and to be around these girls. I just want to make the most of every moment and I just wanted to play for my team and get the win”, said RyLee Crandall.

A full look at the State Championship Brackets are available online.