Christopher Rios named AHA Male Athlete of the Year, signs NLI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out football player at Atrisco Heritage Academy, Christopher Rios was officially named Male Athlete of The Year on Saturday. Rios played linebacker for the Jaguars and the high school senior had 15 offers to play college football at the next level.

He ended up choosing the United States Merchant Marine Academy and signed his national letter of intent on Saturday. “I chose the Merchant Marine Academy number one because it’s one of the best stem schools in the country and it offers me a great career after college. It also gives me an opportunity to play football at the next level”, said Rios.

