[1] Family of victims of DWI crash allegedly caused by off-duty officer speak out The family of the men killed in a wrong-way crash involving an off-duty officer is speaking out following the fatal incident. Police say off-duty Cuba police officer Brandon Barber was allegedly drunk when he struck the men's car head-on. Inside the other car were 50-year-old Alfredo Escaname-Hernandez, 21-year-old Diego Arellano Robles, and 21-year-old Fernando Arellano. Alfredo and Diego died while Fernando is still fighting for his life at UNMH. The family is now asking for justice.

[2] New Mexico tech company helps track COVID patient progress A local company is helping to track how patients are fighting COVID-19 at home and it's helping to get them the medical care they need. The company, Twistle, is a platform that allows patients to communicate with personnel via text, email, messaging apps or phone calls. That personnel will then communicate the information to medical care teams, pre-determining the severity of each case. They've also started helping with vaccine outreach.