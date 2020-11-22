Chavez keeps busy while waiting on delayed football season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With New Mexico high school football season on hold due to COVID-19, Aden Chavez has kept himself busy. The six-foot-five Cibola high sophomore quarterback was one of the participants in the Chicago Elite 11 camp where he made the list of quarterbacks that stood out.

“That’s one thing they kept on working with me the entire time, was that I need to be using my feet more when I throw the ball,” said Chavez. “They gave me compliments on arm strength and how I threw the ball, but they kept on talking to me about how I could get more rip on it if I used my feet.”

Next on Chavez’s list of things to do is The Top 200 in Glendale, Arizona November 29. He will follow that up with the Rise and Fire competition at AT&T Stadium on December 13.

Chavez hopes all of the work, not only gets his name out but that it translates on the field if and when his high school team plays again. “I’m just always trying to stay positive, even if turns for the worse,” said Chavez. “I’m going to try to stay positive with everything because I want to play.”