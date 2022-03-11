ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of Albuquerque’s best met up in the Pit Friday morning with a trip to the state championship game on the line. Two seed Volcano Vista and number three La Cueva met up earlier in the year, but this game went a lot differently.

In early December, the Hawks and bears duked it out in one of the most entertaining games of the regular season. La Cueva led for a majority of that game until Jakwon Hill hit a three at the buzzer to give Volcano the win. That energy rolled into the state tournament, as the Hawks exploded offensively to open the game.

Led by 11 first-half points from Hill and two slams from Sean Alter, the Volcano Vista walked into the locker room at halftime up 36-20. The Hawks shot 15-32 (46.9 percent), and had the game all but locked up by then.

In the second half, the Hawk’s dominance continued. After scoring 20 points in the third quarter, the lead got up to 24. Volcano then took its foot off the gas, only scoring two points in the final quarter with rotational players, but the lead was still strong enough to secure a 58-49 victory.

Hill led all scorers in the game with 18 points, while his teammate Kaden Valdez had a game-high six steals. Despite the score and being undefeated, Hill said his team has still not played as well as it is capable of. Exodus Ayers and Gabe Trujillo led the Bears with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Volcano Vista is now 28-0 on the season and will have a chance of completing an undefeated season on Saturday night.