ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a class 4A semi-final match, top-ranked Highland and St. Pius X met up in the Pit early Friday morning. It was the fourth time the two schools met this season, with Highland winning the previous three. This was the tightest matchup yet as the Spartans gave the Hornets a run for their money.

Highland opened the game on an 8-0 run, but the mood quickly changed. After only scoring six points to open the game, Pius went off for 17 in the second quarter taking a 23-22 lead into the break. The Spartans did a great job defensively containing class 4A’s leading scorer, Jose Murillo, to only six points in the first half, however, the big man did grab 12 boards.

A big reason for the Spartan’s lead after one half came down to a controversial shooting foul against Highland. Coach Woody furiously stormed the court and was called for a technical foul. St Pius’ tanner Davis was granted four free throws and he made all four.

In the second half, the beast was unleashed. Murillo went off for 21 points in the final 16 minutes while adding nine more rebounds to his total. The Hornets scored 22 points in the third quarter and gained a lead that got as high as 15. Pius had a few comeback efforts that fell flat, and Highland got the win 60-49.

Murillo led all scorers and rebounders with his 27 and 23 performances. The Sartans’ Tanner Davis and Brian Kalb round out the game’s double-digit scorers while Jordan Rodriguez had 10 rebounds.

Highland advances to the state championship game for the second time in three years. The Hornets will have a shot at hoisting the blue trophy for the first time since 1972 on Saturday night at the Pit.