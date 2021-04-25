Saturday High School Baseball: Sandia and La Cueva win big

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Baseball was played across the state of New Mexico on Saturday and in the metro, some of the state’s top teams squared off. Sandia played Cibola and stand-out pitcher Jacob Kmatz would get his first start for the Matadors.

Story continues below

Kmatz threw a two-hit shutout in his start and finished with eight K’s in just five innings, as Sandia beat the Cougars 11-0 in game one. Sandia would win game two as well 12-3.

La Cueva also had a big day on Saturday as they would sweep Volcano Vista. The Bears won game one in five innings, but they had a dramatic finish as Noah Morlock hit a grand slam to 10-run rule the Hawks, 17-6. La Cueva would also win in game two 12-2.