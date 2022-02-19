RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wrestling tournament is currently underway and medals have been given out to boys class 3A and 4A. Among the winners was Aztec sophomore, Bryson Valdez, who won his third title in three years.

“It’s just great to be a three-timer,” said Valdez. “We’re working for five, that’s my end goal. In New Mexico, I just want to be the next five-time state champion.”

Valdez finished his sophomore campaign with a record of 40-1. He has been practically unbeatable during his young career, yet he constantly challenges himself. He credits his success to all of the work he puts in on the outside.

“I just try to be dominant in every single match,” Valdez said. “We travel outside of the season and I just try to find the best competition because I just want to be better outside of New Mexico. I want to be the best in New Mexico and outside of New Mexico, and that’s the main goal.”

Thanks in part to Valdez’s victory, the Aztec Tigers captured a fifth-straight state title as a team. The girls’ team will compete on Saturday.