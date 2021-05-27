Aztec claims boys 4A team wrestling title, Cobre wins the crown in Class 3A

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three in a row is the theme of this year’s Class 4A and 3A state wrestling championships. The Aztec Tigers made it three team titles in a row when they outscored the field at this year’s tournament.

The Miyamura Patriots finished sixth as a team, but also celebrated an undefeated season for senior Sean Matthew Garcia. Garcia picked up his first individual state title and finished at an impressive 26-0 this year. Honestly its unreal, but I feel like it’s well deserved because during the summer time it was nothing but wrestling for me,” said Garcia. “I know that I deserved it more than it was a wish and that was that.”

In the ranks of Class 3A the Cobre Indians also took home their third consecutive team title. Esteban Molina led the way, picking up his third individual state title.