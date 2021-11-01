APS: Shooting threat that forced Wilson Stadium evacuation not credible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says the shooting threat that prompted an evacuation at Wilson Stadium last week was not credible. The game between Manzano and Sandia High was in the second quarter last Thursday when the Albuquerque Police Department announced it had received a ‘credible shooting threat.’

The teams ran to the locker room while fans were evacuated. APD gave the all-clear a couple of hours later. The district said Monday its police officers looked into the social media threat and determined it was not credible.