APS athletes protest school board’s decision to continue online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APS student-athletes are desperate to get back in the game. Sunday, they held a peaceful protest in response to their seasons being canceled due to the district board’s decision to stick with online learning. Athletes say the school board isn’t listening and this was their opportunity to be heard.

About 100 APS athletes, coaches, and parents rallied at district headquarters Sunday afternoon in protest of the school board’s decision to stay online. Under the New Mexico Public Education Department’s current rules, high school athletics can only return if a school is in a hybrid learning system. Athletes say a canceled season, puts a lot of their futures in jeopardy.

“It’s really hard to get noticed by colleges because a lot of colleges overlook high schools in New Mexico and I think it’s already difficult for us and it makes it even harder when we don’t have a season to play. I’ve been talking to a lot of colleges in other states and it’s really difficult not having senior film because I was hurt my junior year. So it’s really hard on a lot of us,” says senior Nicholas Petty. Protesters are hoping for either the district to change their decision or for state officials to decouple the rule about athletics and the hybrid model.

Also, this weekend the La Cueva High School football program put out a video talking about the struggles of online learning and how eager they are to return to the field.

APS did put out a statement Sunday in response to the protest, saying they are sorry for all the losses the pandemic has caused. They add they want to see students in classrooms, on sports fields, and with their friends.