APS high school athletes allowed to participate in sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes at Albuquerque Public Schools can now compete in state-sanctioned sports this spring. APS announced Wednesday that it has worked out a plan with the New Mexico Department of Education.

According to a news release, beginning March 8, students at the 13 APS comprehensive high schools can work out in small groups, for 14 days. The district says if there are no COVID-19 outbreaks during that time, teams may begin full practices and even some games and competitions the week of March 22.

The district also says all sports including football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country will compete within the district on an abbreviated schedule. The district says they won’t be able to travel out of the district because their season, which will start a couple of weeks after many others in the state, doesn’t align with the New Mexico Activities Association’s calendar.

The district says winter sports such as basketball, cheer, and dance, and spring sports such as baseball, softball, and track, will be included in NMAA competitions. Teams have been given the choice to participate, so not all sports will be represented by all schools.

According to a news release, games and meets for fall sports could take place as early as the week of March 22, and competitions for winter sports are scheduled to start after spring break at the end of March. The APS Athletics Department hopes to post a schedule of events by mid-March.

“There are lots of reasons why we fought to resume high school athletics this spring,” said Interim Superintendent Scott Elder in a news release. “Not only do sports keep kids fit, help improve academics, and teach teamwork, leadership skills, and time management. But maybe most importantly for students in the midst of a pandemic, they allow for social relationships that have been so missed over the past year. We are grateful to all of those who came together to make this happen for our students.”

APS says high school athletics are allowed to resume because the NMPED, which has tied sports to hybrid learning, approved plans that offer voluntary small group, in-person learning on the district campuses. The school district also says spectators will not be allowed to attend practices or competitions. APS has about 3,000 high school student-athletes.