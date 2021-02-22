APS asks state to separate athletics from hybrid model

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest school district is now officially asking the state to separate athletics and other extracurricular activities from hybrid learning. On Monday, Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education met for a special meeting.

School board members say they see no reason why these activities should be connected to being in a hybrid model, which is a current requirement from the Public Education Department. They think students involved in these activities will do better in school if they still get to do what they love.

Just this weekend, APS athletes, parents, and coaches protested the school board’s decision to remain online through the rest of the school year. That decision kept them and anyone else taking part in NMAA activities from participating.

That includes activities like band, choir, chess, DECA, drama, and others. Monday morning, the board approved a letter to the governor asking that these two entities be separated, saying it can be done safely.

Story continues below

#UPDATE The @ABQschools board has approved a letter they're sending to the state/PED, requesting that athletics are *removed from the hybrid model, which would allow those in districts remaining remote, to still participate in sports. @krqe pic.twitter.com/qBFVK4XcK0 — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 22, 2021

“Give our athletes a chance to play, if they can play, and I know that coaches are going to do a good job trying to keep these athletes safe,” said APS Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy. “They’re going to do a good job of trying to get them to go to school and do the work.”

The APS school board says this is not just for them but for all districts in New Mexico, many of which are also remaining remote or are introducing a limited hybrid model. The special board meeting also included asking the Department of Health to prioritize school employees for vaccines and start getting them vaccinated if there are extra doses available at the end of a day at any clinic.

They would like teachers to be on a special list that is contacted in these cases. The board also approved a multi-million dollar contract to get more than 8,000 UVC air purifying units into classrooms and offices in the next couple months.

PED issued the following statement in response to the push to get the state to drop the requirement that hybrid learning must take place before school sports happen: