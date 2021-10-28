APD: Wilson Stadium evacuated due to shooting threat during football game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque high school football game was cut short Thursday night due to threats a shooting may occur at the game. The Albuquerque Police Department says Wilson Stadium was evacuated around 8 p.m. due to credible threats of a shooting at the Sandia High and Manzano High football game.

APD says Albuquerque Public Schools received credible threats of a possible shooting at the football game. The game stopped around the second quarter and people were told to evacuate over the loudspeakers. APS says once it’s deemed safe, New Mexico Athletics Division will decide if the game will proceed.

This comes after there was an increased police presence at the Valley High School game Wednesday night after threats of a shooting surfaced on social media.

APD is reiterating that no shooting occurred but they are taking precautionary measures due to the credible threats. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.