Alex Waggoner wills Santa Fe to victory in Class 5A boys soccer final

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe high boys soccer has its first state championship title. The Demons outlasted the Sandia Matadors 4-3 in overtime to win the Class 5A crown Friday. Waggoner scored all four goals for the Demons to put the finishing touches on a dream season.
The Academy Chargers made it back-to-back titles in the rank of Class 4A. Neven Zapatka scored the game-winner in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over top seed Lovington.