Albuquerque metro tournament round one highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night basketball featured the first round of the Albuquerque metro tournament for both boys and girls. In total, 32 teams got into the action and it made for some interesting matchups.

Starting off with the number two seed La Cueva taking on number 15 Albuquerque High, it was the Bears running away in the first round. The Bears were aided by 25 points from junior guard, Exodus Ayers, in route to a 73-48 victory over the Bulldogs. La Cueva will advance to the next round to take on West Mesa on Wednesday at Albuquerque high at 7:15 p.m.

The defending state champion, Cleveland Storm, came into the tournament as the four seed and battled it out with 13 seed Hope Christian. The Huskies actually led for a good portion of the game, but couldn’t whether the Storm, as Cleveland snuck away with a 67-61 win. Cleveland advances to take on Highland at Cibola at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the most exciting games of the night featured a matchup between five seed Highland and 12 seed Cibola. The play got scrappy but in the end, it was the Hornets coming out on top 50-43.

Moving on to the girls’ side as the three seeded Sandia Matadors took on the 14 seeded Cibola Cougars. The Matadors came out of round one with a 73-43 victory and will take on the Highland Hornets in the next round.

Seven seed Eldorado matched up with ten seed Atrisco Heritage. It was a slow start to the game with only 11 points being scored in the first quarter. The buckets did start falling later on, as the Eagles flew to a 54-36 win. Eldorado will face rival La Cueva in the next round.