Albuquerque metro basketball tournament round two recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Round two of the Albuquerque metro basketball tournament took place Wednesday night. Here is a quick recap of some of the action.

Starting off with second-ranked La Cueva matched up against tenth seeded West Mesa. The Bears got the better of the Mustangs 71-46 and will move on to the semi-finals Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Three seed Atrisco Heritage took on number 11 Del Norte. The Jaguars jumped into a commanding lead over the Knights right out of the gate and didn’t look back. Atrisco Heritage got the win 71-48 and will now take on La Cueva at West Mesa High School.

Moving on to the girls’ bracket as the top-seeded Volcano Hawks played a district rival, eight-seeded Rio Rancho. The Hawks would go on to win this one 62-31 and remain undefeated at 9-0. Up next for Volcano is Cleveland.

Also playing in the quarter-finals were the three-seed Sandia and six-seed Highland. The Matadors and Hornets fought hard in a tight matchup that would come down to the final moments. In the end, Sandia came out victorious by a score of 54-51. The Matadors advance and will play La Cueva.

