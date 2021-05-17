Albuquerque high softball player has an unbelievable day on the field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jazmyn Griego had never hit for the cycle in her softball career until last Saturday. The Albuquerque high sophomore not only hit for the cycle once, she did it twice as AHS swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader.

That is enough of a story to get a few stares, but it goes even deeper. Griego also pitched in one of the games. She pitched a no-hitter. To recap her Saturday, Griego hit for the cycle twice and pitched a no-hitter on the same day.

“I was pretty shocked and that was the best softball performance I put on in a while,” said Griego. “I mean, best I ever put on. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in two games in a weekend.” Griego’s coach Dominic Abeyta said he had never seen anything like the performance that Griego had last weekend. “To hit for two cycles and then have a no-hitter perfect game, you know, she had no walks, no-hitter so, that’s what made it the no-hitter perfect game,” said Abeyta. “You know, it’s an all around perfect performance by her.”

In her no-hitter, Griego struck out nine batters. Both games only lasted four innings because AHS was up by a 15 run margin. Coach Abeyta said he was checking with the New Mexico Activities Association to see if Griego’s feat had ever been accomplished. He also wants to check in with Guinness Book of World Records.