Albuquerque High athletic director announces retirement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Doug Dorame has announced his retirement. The Albuquerque High School athletic director and girls basketball coach spent four decades in coaching, winning numerous district titles and state tournament basketball games at AHS and Cibola High School.

His 427 victories as a girls basketball coach are an Albuquerque Public School best. “My oldest daughter Nina graduated and she is heading to Stanford,” said Dorame. “So, we have just always talked about graduating together. So, I stayed true to myself and my family and I told them that I was going to retire. I started in the fall of 1981 and we are in the spring of 2021, 40 years is a good run.”

Dorame did not rule out a possible return to coaching one day.