Albuquerque Academy hosts Serve for Kids Tennis Fundraiser on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Serve For Kids tennis fundraiser took over the Albuquerque Academy tennis courts on Saturday. The UNM men’s and women’s tennis teams helped run the clinic raising money for Share My Fortune.

Share My Fortune, is a non profit founded by Academy JV Tennis player Aalisha Bhatt. They raise money to contribute food, clothing, education essentials and other resources to the orphanages around the country. The cause is close to Bhatt’s heart, as she was adopted from an orphanage as a young child.

“I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3. It’s a sport that I love. I’ve grown to love it so much. It’s my two passions, helping kids and playing tennis coming together in this amazing event,” said Aalisha Bhatt. Share My Fortune has raised $36,000 so far and hope to raise $100,000.

