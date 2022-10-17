ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a successful meet that housed a lot of teams. Volcano Vista won the team title in the 5A Boys race and Cleveland won the 5A title in the girls race.

To see a full look at at all the times and standings from every classification go to this link: https://nm.milesplit.com/results