ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Lobo baseball has to take a pause for a moment. Their three-game home series scheduled against San Jose State this weekend has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Lobos program.

The April 10-11 series that was to be played at Santa Ana Star Field will not be rescheduled. "We found out Monday early because, soon as we got back from San Diego State and Easter was over, we went straight to test," said Head Coach Ray Birmingham. "We're going to take it day by day. We're going to check every kid. Our trainer Bob Waller is very good and outstanding about keeping this thing tight." The Lobos are scheduled for a series on the road at Nevada, starting April 17. The next home series for the Lobos is scheduled for April 24 and 25 against UNLV.